CFexpress Cobalt Cards Provide Minimum Sustained Write Speeds of 1,400MB/s plus ability to monitor card health and refresh cards to factory-fresh condition

ProGrade Digital, Inc., founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, announces its new CFexpress™ Type B cards. First demonstrated by the company in April 2018 at the National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB) Las Vegas, CFexpress Type B offers next generation memory card performance by leveraging PCIe, Gen 3 interconnect with NVMe 1.3 host controller interface. ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards provide read speeds up-to 1,700MB/s, and burst write speeds up-to 1,500MB/s. Two performance levels are available: Cobalt label: delivers minimum sustained write speed of 1400MB/s for both 325GB and 650GB cards – specifically designed for high resolution video capture and long, sustained burst image capture applications; Gold label: delivers minimum sustained write speeds up to 400MB/s depending on card capacity – ideally suited for a broad range of still and moving image capture applications.

ProGrade Digital CFexpress Gold label cards are available now at progradedigital.com, B&H Photo and Video, Adorama.com and Amazon in most countries around the world. Cobalt label cards will be shipping by late June.

“Since demonstrating the capabilities of CFexpress in early 2018, ProGrade Digital has been evolving this technology from the first cards introduced at the end of 2019 to these new, faster and lower power cards we are shipping today,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “We are now able to offer the widest range of CFexpress card choices to meet both current and future needs of all leading-edge imaging applications. Coupled with our new CFexpress Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high speed readers and our Refresh Pro performance restoration and health monitoring software application, our customers have a complete solution for capturing and downloading still and video images as well as enhancing their digital imaging workflow.”

ProGrade Digital CFexpress portfolio:

CFexpress Cobalt Maximum read speed 1700MB/s Burst write speed 1500MB/s Minimum sustained write speed 1400MB/s Capacities: 325GB, 650GB

CFexpress Gold Maximum read speed 1700MB/s Burst write speeds up to 1500MB/s Minimum sustained write speeds up to 400MB/s Capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB



CFexpress Type B Cobalt and Gold both deliver:

Fully compliant with CompactFlash™ Association 2.0 specification

NVMe host interface with PCIe Gen3 X2 interconnect

Extended battery life and low standby power through NVMe PS0 – PS4 support

Metal enclosure for improved durability and heat dissipation

Thermal throttling protects card from overheating

Unique serialized tracking of every card enabling identification of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

Rigorous 100% full card testing down to individual memory chips for optimal quality

X-ray proof, shock-proof

Temperature ranges: operating 14 to 158°F/ -10 to 70°C; storage -4 to 185°F/ -20 to 85°C

3-year warranty

The CFexpress Type B form factor is gaining broad industry adoption due to its backward compatibility with XQD, and its open industry standard support from major device manufacturers.

All ProGrade Digital memory cards have a laser-etched serial number on the back and readers have a printed serial number. A customer can register their serial number at https://progradeditigal.com/register to stay up to date on the latest technology developments.

The founders of ProGrade Digital are industry veterans in the removable storage and digital photography industries. Each, having spent time at leading companies such as Lexar and SanDisk, brings extensive expertise in the design, development and manufacture of digital storage products, plus longstanding relationships with key manufacturing and supply chain partners. The company focuses exclusively on development of memory cards, card readers and workflow software for professional imaging markets. Flagship products include a full line of USB 3.1/3.2 Gen 2 & Thunderbolt 3 card readers, CFast 2.0, SDXC UHS-II and CFexpress Type B cards in a range of capacities all optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Fuji, Olympus, RED and Blackmagic. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.

International customers may purchase ProGrade Digital products at www.progradedigital.com, B&H Photo and Video website, Adorama.com and Amazon in most countries, available with Prime Shipping.

*Refresh Pro functionality requires ProGrade Digital Refresh ProTM software application and a ProGrade Digital card reader.

For more information, visit www.progradedigital.com and www.sdcard.org/consumers/choices/speed_class/index.html

High resolution product photos and logo for download: http://bit.ly/ProGradeDigitalPRKit

ProGrade Digital is an authorized licensee of SDXC and CFast 2.0 trademarks. All other brand or product names in the release are trademarks of their respective holders.

