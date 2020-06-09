The Tetris Effect Original Soundtrack by Hydelic is excellent, and now you can see that reflected in its popularity. Hydelic released the full OST album late last month. Two weeks later, and the Tetris Effect OST has cracked Billboard’s chart for top 100 current album sales.

Hydelic’s soundtrack finished at No. 97 on the album chart. This puts it ahead of Florida Georgia Line’s 6-Pack and Lil Wayne’s Funeral.

The Billboard top current albums chart tracks album sales as well as equivalent metrics for streaming and individual track sales. Breaking into the top 100 means that a significant number of fans are buying and tuning into the album wherever they can.

And the Tetris Effect Original Soundtrack is widely available. You can listen to it now on Spotify or Soundcloud. It’s also available to purchase through Bandcamp or to stream through YouTube Music. Hydelic also put the entire album up on its YouTube page.

I’ve reached out to Billboard to ask if this is the first time a video game soundtrack has cracked the top 100 current albums chart.

But this is a clear indicator of the ongoing cultural significance of Tetris and now Tetris Effect. Tetris started as a simple Russian computer game. It is now one of the most-played games ever made. Tetris Effect took the timeless Tetris fundamentals and then hooked them into a moving audio-visual sensory experience. Its interactive soundtrack is key to that game, but it’s also worth listening to on its own.