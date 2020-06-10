Long before Sonic, Alex Kidd was Sega’s mascot. But he hasn’t had a new game since 1990. That is finally going to change.

Independent publisher Merge Games announced Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX during IGN’s Summer of Gaming event today. This is a remake of the first entry in the Alex Kidd franchise, which debuted in 1986 for the Sega Master system. It is going to come out for PC along with “Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation consoles,” according to IGN. Presumably, that means Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The Alex Kidd series had six installments before ending in 1990 with Alex Kidd in Shinobi World. Thankfully, remakes of classic games are all the rage these days, so even a defunct character like Alex Kidd has a chance at a new life. We saw this recently with Streets of Rage 4, another Sega franchise that had been dead for decades. This is great news for retro fans like me, as it can help revive interest in older franchises and help preserve some important titles in gaming history.

The remake gives you options to play the game either in its original presentation or with updated graphics. It also includes a new boss rush mode.