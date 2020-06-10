Arcade1Up revealed that it is creating four new arcade cabinet reproductions during IGN’s Summer of Gaming event today. All of them will be available by the end of the year.

This includes the classic Ms. Pac-Man, one of the best arcade titles of the ’80s. It will be out this fall. Arcade1Up will also sell Marvel vs. Capcom and X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets. Both Capcom games are some of the best 2D arcade fighters of the ’90s.

If that isn’t enough Marvel for you, you can also get the virtual pinball game Marvel Pinball. The table includes a 24″ digital screen, adjustable feet, haptic feedback, and a built-in accelerometer. It will be available this fall.

Arcade1Up is also creating Big Buck Hunter games, a title that is familiar to anyone who has ever been to the tiny arcade inside of any chain restaurant.