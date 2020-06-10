Metal Hellsinger is a new demon-slaying first-person shooter. But it’s also a rhythm game with a hardcore metal soundtrack. Developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom are trying to bring these two worlds together for a new kind of gaming experience that is new for fans of both genres.

For now, Metal Hellsinger is still early in development. The Outsiders shared pre-alpha footage as part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming today, and you can watch that in the trailer above. And if you’re wondering why anyone would make this — well, let’s have The Outsiders founder David Goldfarb explain himself.

“There’s this zen state you get into with rhythm games, and I also get into it with first-person shooters,” Goldfarb explained to IGN. “And I thought it would be cool if you could do both. Especially if I could do it with music that I love.”

The end result is Metal Hellsinger, which brings in the screaming vocals of artists like Matt Heafy, Mikael Stanne, Alissa White-Gluz, and more. Metal Hellsinger is due out in 2021 on PC as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and “next-gen consoles.”

How does Metal Hellsinger work?

But while that idea might sound logical to Goldfarb, it’s one that might not make sense to a lot of potential players. If you are facing down a wave of enemies with a shotgun, why would I want to wait for the beat to kill them? Shouldn’t I just fan the trigger and hope for the best?

Well, the idea is that Metal Hellsinger is a score-chasing-style game. And to maximize your score, you want to perform actions on the beat. Firing your weapon, killing an enemy, reloading, or doing anything else along to the rhythm of the current song will net you extra points.

Does this feel good to play? I have no idea. It sure looks cool, and I’m ready to give it a shot.