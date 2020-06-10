Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is one of the biggest upcoming games for Microsoft’s Xbox platform. And on Xbox Series X, the game will take full advantage of Epic’s next-gen Unreal Engine 5 development tools. Microsoft revealed this nugget of news today in a blog post that details everything it has announced about Xbox Series X so far.

Hellblade II running on Unreal 5 is notable because Epic first demonstrated the engine on PlayStation 5. But Unreal remains a universal, multiplatform suite of tools, and it obviously is going to support Xbox Series X. This means Hellblade II could take advantage of Unreal 5’s global-illumination tech and updated texture streaming.

Unreal Engine 5 is not yet available to the public. And while Epic is going to share it early with close partners, the company is promising to make it easy to transfer UE4 games to the new tools.

You can see Epic breakdown Unreal Engine 5 in its demo here:

As for the rest of the blog post, Microsoft is simply reiterating all the Xbox Series X details in one place. For example, you can read all about the console’s internals. That includes its 8-core Zen 2 CPU, the RDNA-2-powered GPU, and the super-fast SSD storage.

But Microsoft also intends to continue updating this blog in the future. So as more info rolls out, this is a resource you can return to. If you have a question about the Xbox Series X, you’ll likely find it here. For example, if Microsoft announces a price or the more affordable Xbox Lockhart system, it’ll probably drop that info into this blog as well.