Rogue Games is launching five new games soon for the Google Play Pass mobile game subscription service.

The games are Outsider, The Arcade, Bright Paw, Olo Loco, and Super Glitch Dash. They’re the first titles by Rogue to debut on the new Google service, which curates a collection of games and apps for Android players. And it comes after Rogue launched other titles for the competing Apple Arcade service.

Matt Casamassina, chief strategy officer at Los Angeles-based Rogue Games, said in an email that these games represent some of the best of what Rogue has to offer. “We’re big believers in the ‘Netflix of Games’ model, which is why we’re one of the largest publishers for Apple Arcade,” Casamassina said. “Bringing these five new games to Google Play Pass extends our leadership position in subscription games just as it expands our reach into the robust Google Play Pass ecosystem.”

Google Play Pass first launched in September in the U.S. and has grown to more than 500 Android games and apps. Each is free of ads and in-app purchases.

Here’s more about each game:

Outsider — an existential horror adventure that challenges players to solve puzzles as they unlock the secrets of a narrative in which mankind seems to have gone mysteriously extinct. Developed by Once a Bird.

Bright Paw — a narrative-driven puzzle experience in which you play as a curious cat determined to solve the murder of his supervillain owner. Along the way, he’ll unravel a plot and solve increasingly complex tactical puzzles. Developed by Radical Forge.

Super Glitch Dash — a twitch runner that defies gravity and turns the world upside-down as players race through maze-like environments and dodge hazards. Developed by David Marquardt.

Olo Loco — a minimalist social multiplayer game inspired by shuffleboard. Challenge friends or random players to intensely strategic asynchronous matches. Developed by Sennep.

The Arcade — play more than 20 unique retro classics inspired by the games you grew up with. Developed by Nosebleed Interactive.

Indie developers are always on the lookout for new tools and services to reach players in new ways, said Casamassina. Previously, many of these creative and ambitious games may have run short on resources to reach a global launch.

Each of the above games will launch this summer on Google Play Pass. Additional titles will be announced later this summer and arriving in the fall.

Rogue’s other titles include Oz: Broken Kingdom, Sociable Soccer, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler, and Super Impossible Road.

Casamassina said the titles are targeted for Google Play Pass for now. But eventually the company would like to bring the games to players of all kinds, including those on Switch and other consoles, for example.