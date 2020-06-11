Annapurna showed off a new indie-made game called Stray for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

The game is being developed by Blue Twelve Studio, and it looks like the hero is a cat. (Yes, cat fans, you finally have your next-generation console game based on a cat). It looks like the game takes place in a crowded Asian city, maybe Tokyo, and the graphics of the city look pretty amazing. There are a lot of robotic characters, but the only natural animal that I saw in the video was a cat.

Sony made the announcement during its Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. Founded in 2016, Annapurna Interactive has published a bunch of critically acclaimed games including Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Florence and What Remains of Edith Finch. Annapurna Interactive is part of Annapurna Pictures, a movie studio started in 2011 by Megan Ellison.