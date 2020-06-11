Arkane Sutdios unveiled Deathloop, a one-on-one shooter game of assassins for the PlayStation 5. It’s an original intellectual property from the ZeniMax-owned game studio.

In the trailer, an assassin is caught in a “deathloop,” meaning he has to fight to escape from a bunch of enemies over and over again. He kills a lot of non-player characters with all sorts of weapons, including some that feel like they came from Arkane’s Dishonored series of games.

But he also has to fight against Juliana Blake, a rival assassin (and apparently played by another human), whose job is to kill the assassin and keep the deathloop cycle going.

The assassin has to kill eight different targets, but Blake can stop him or, I assume, kill the targets herself.

“If at first you don’t succeed, die again,” is the tag line. Sony made the announcement at its PlayStation 5 reveal event.