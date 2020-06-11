Arkane Studios unveiled Deathloop, a one-on-one shooter game of assassins for the PlayStation 5, at Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. The game is being built by Arkane Lyon in France. It’s an original intellectual property from the ZeniMax-owned game studio.

“If at first you don’t succeed, die again” is the tagline. You play in the game as Colt, who is trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance for escape is to break the loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets.

In the trailer, Colt fights to escape the titular “deathloop.” He kills a lot of non-player characters with all sorts of weapons, including some that feel like they came from Arkane’s Dishonored series of games.

But he also has to fight against Julianna, a rival assassin (apparently played by another human), whose job is to kill the assassin and keep the deathloop cycle going. Colt has to kill eight different targets, but Julianna can stop him or, I assume, kill the targets herself.