Sony revealed Astro’s Playroom during its PlayStation 5 event today. Japan Studio and Team Asobi are working on the 3D platforming.

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission was an outstanding VR 3D platformer for PlayStation 4. The trailer for this sequel, however, did not mention VR at all.

Just like with Rescue Mission, Astro interacts with an in-game controller. Of course, this time it is a PS5 pad.

The Astro character debuted in The Playroom, which was something like a showcase of AR capabilities for PlayStation 4. The title Astro’s Playroom seems to be a callback to that original game.