PlayStation 5 is getting a new vehicle-based combat game called Destruction Allstars. It’s like if Destruction Derby crashed into Fortnite. It features teams of wacky characters driving fast cars into one another and then … flossing, probably. I don’t know what the dances are called.

Destruction Allstars is from Lucid Games, which developed the vehicle-based multiplayer online battle arena Switchblade. The studio is now taking that experience and applying it to its next project.

Lucid and Sony did not provide a release date for Destruction Allstars during its introduction today at the PlayStation 5 event.