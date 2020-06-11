You can’t launch a next-generation console without some kind of new racing game. And Sony, which invented this tactic, is honoring the tradition with Gran Turismo 7. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the game is coming to PlayStation 5 during its reveal event today. Expect the tires to look very round.

Sony launched Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4 in 2017. After multiple entries in the simulation-racing series, developer Polyphony Digital put an emphasis on competitive multiplayer. Now, the studio is bringing that forward to the PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo and the racing genre have reached a point of diminishing returns when it comes to visuals. Gran Turismo Sport on PS4 and Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox already look nearly photorealistic. On top of that, they also typically run at 60 frames per second. This doesn’t leave a lot of room for improvement on next-gen systems.

But with PS5 supporting HDMI 2.1, it can output video at 4K and 120Hz. And Gran Turismo is the exact type of game that could take advantage of a higher framerate. This is something that Microsoft already showed off with Dirt 5 that runs at 120 fps on Xbox Series X.