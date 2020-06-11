Rockstar Games wants you to keep playing its game on PlayStation 5. The developer revealed today that it is upgrading Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5. This means the horse-punching simulator will take advantage of the hardware in Sony’s next-gen console.

It’s no surprise that Rockstar is ready to show up with support for a new console. This is the studio that launched Grand Theft Auto V in 2013 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. In 2014, the company then released an upgraded version for Xbox One and PS4. Finally, in 2015, it launched a PC version of that game. Now, it’s keeping that going with the PS5.

For Red Dead Redemption II, it is following a similar pattern. The Xbox One and PS4 game hit in 2018. In 2019, Rockstar released a version for PC.

And encouraging players to pick up Rockstar’s games on new hardware is crucial to the developers current strategy. While the studio still produces some of the most lavish single-player story campaigns in all of gaming, its online multiplayer modes are increasingly lucrative.

That’s why it’s important to Rockstar that people have a reason to pick up Grand Theft Auto V with a new console. The studio wants to keep players in its multipalyer ecosystem.