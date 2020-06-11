Hitman 3 is coming. Developer IO Interactive revealed that the next entry in the series is debuting January 2021. And this is going to finish up the story that began with 2016’s Hitman reboot.

IO Interactive showed off the game in a trailer at the PlayStation 5 event today. So the game is confirmed to run on at least Sony’s next-gen hardware. But it’s likely that it could also come to PC — and perhaps the PS4 as well. As with Hitman 2, you can also expect IOI to bring all of the content from the previous two games into this package as well.

During the PS5 presentation, IOI explained that this is the dramatic conclusion to Agent 47’s story. Through Hitman and Hitman 2, he has uncovered conspiracies and double agents. He has also murdered a huge number of ultra-wealthy capitalists who know they are destroying the planet. The Hitman games are good, and you should play them. Go ahead and start with Hitman 3 in January.