Horizon II is real, and it is coming to PlayStation 5. It is called Horizon II: Forbidden West.

Sony revealed the sequel during its PS5 event today. Guerrilla Games returns as the developer.

The original Horizon: Zero Dawn came out for PlayStation 4 in 2017. It is an open-world game set in a world regrown and filled with giant, dinosaur-like robots many years after an apocalyptic event. The game was a big hit, selling over 10 million copies. A port for PC is coming out later this year. It was similar to other open world games, like the Assassin’s Creed franchise and the newer Tomb Raider titles, but Horizon managed to stand out with its interesting world and characters, including leading heroine, Aloy. She’s back in the sequel.

As the name implies, it has Aloy traveling west, discovering new locations and people … and a giant robotic elephant that gives off some strong Return of the King vibes.

Before Horizon, Guerrilla Games made its name with the Killzone franchise, a series of first-person shooters. The last entry in that franchise, Killzone: Shadow Fall, was a PS4 launch title in 2013.