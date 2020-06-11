Game studio Ember Lab showed off Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a new game about growth and redemption coming for the PlayStation 5.

The game features a young girl in a lush Japanese setting full of forests and mountains. The graphics are lovely, and it reminded me a bit of the art of Studio Ghibli. The cute part is the little ball-like fuzzy characters with big eyes. Yep, it looks very Japanese, but it’s being built by an American studio.

Sony made the announcement during its Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event.