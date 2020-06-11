Square Enix revealed Project Athia during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event today.

Luminous Productions is behind Project Athia. That’s the same team that created Final Fantasy XV, the role-playing game that came out in 2016 and sold almost 9 million copies.

Athia will be a PS5 exclusive. A short gameplay demo showed a women fighting monsters and exploring some intense locations. Late on Twitter, writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Book of Eli) noted he led the writing team for this. He’s worked on game narrative for Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Prey, and Gears of War.

Really proud to reveal that I led a crack team of A-list writers from the worlds of film, tv, games, and fantasy literature who helped create this immense new universe for @SquareEnix. Can't wait for you to see and learn more. Stay tuned. #ProjectAthia https://t.co/tR1ObQEjGE — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 11, 2020

The title does not have a release date.