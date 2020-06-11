Sony revealed today that Ratchet & Clank are coming back, and the duo are heading to PlayStation 5. It’s called Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet & Clank is a series of action-based 3D platformers. The games specialize in mixing traditional platforming puzzles with shooter aspects, and throwing in some wacky guns makes it even more fun. The franchise helped make developer Insomniac Games build its reputation as a top-flight developer in the game industry.

The first Ratchet & Clank came out for PlayStation 2 in 2002. It has had over a dozen sequels. The last one, also called Ratchet & Clank, was both a remake of the original and a tie-in with the Ratchet & Clank movie. It came out in 2016 for PlayStation 4.

The franchise has slowed down in recent years. PlayStation 2 had four entries in the series. PlayStation 3 had six Ratchet & Clank games. That aforementioned remake was the only title in the franchise released on PlayStation 4.

But Insomniac was still busy on PlayStation 4, notably and most recently with Marvel’s Spider-Man, which came out in 2018 and became a massive hit, selling over 13.2 million copies.

This new game shows Ratchet and Clank travelling through dimensions via portals. They also get to ride a dragon! Neat! The end of the trailer also had a big surprise, showing Ratchet replaced with a female lookalike.