Capcom debuted Resident Evil VIII during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event today. It is coming out in 2021.

Resident Evil is one of Capcom’s biggest franchises. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard came out in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike other games in the horror franchise, it uses a first-person perspective. REVIII also looks to be in first-person. We also saw Chris Redfield, who has been in the series since the beginning, show up in the trailer.

The franchise helped to popularize the the survival horror genre when the original Resident Evil came out for the first PlayStation in 1996. The series would make another huge impact on the industry in 2005 with Resident Evil 4, which influenced future third-person shooters with its over-the-shoulder camera.

Resident Evil 7 became a big hit, selling over 7.5 million copies. Since then, Capcom has focused on remaking older games in the franchise. Resident Evil 2‘s remake came out in 2019 and has sold over 6.9 million copies. A remake of Resident Evil 3 followed earlier this year.