Sony revealed Sackboy: A Big Adventure during its PlayStation 5 event today, showing the LittleBigPlanet breaking free from, well, at least the old name of his franchise.

While the LittleBigPlanet games put a big emphasis on creating levels, A Big Adventure looks to focus on pure platforming. The game also has 3D movement, while LittleBigPlanet was a mostly 2D affair.

Just like with LittleBigPlanet, however, four friends can play together at the same time.

The original LittleBigPlanet came out for PlayStation 3 in 2008. It has since had numerous sequels and spinoffs.