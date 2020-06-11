Shinji Mikami, the creator of games such as Resident Evil, is back with his Tango Gameworks studio and a PlayStation 5 title called GhostWire: Tokyo.

It’s a horror game with some very creepy graphics, set in a graphically stylized version of Tokyo. He showed a clip from the game coming in 2021 on the PS5.

Sony made the announcement during its PlayStation 5 reveal event. Mikami showed off the first reveal of GhostWire: Tokyo last year at the Bethesda showcase in 2019 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo. He previously made The Evil Within, published by Bethesda.

The new game certainly looks like it came from the imagination of someone who made something as creepy and gory as The Evil Within. It features these guys in suits with no faces, carrying black umbrellas, and a main character with some deadly supernatural abilities.

Tokyo itself looks like the star of the show here, as it’s a beautiful city with stylized lighting that makes it look even more amazing.