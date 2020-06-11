Snap announced more than 100 million of its users have played Snapchat games since launching them in the past year.

And with that success, the mobile chat company is doubling down on its game platform, announcing a new collaboration with Zynga and a bunch of Snap-created and third-party games.

Since the launch in April 2019, more than 100 million Snapchatters have played Snap Games. It also come up with a way for Snapchat users to play games with their own cartoon likenesses, dubbed Bitmoji avatars.

“I think we’re really excited about Snap Games because it just lowers a lot of friction,” said William Wu, head of Snap Games, in an interview with GamesBeat. “For game developers, it’s really hard to get a group of friends to install a game, create accounts, and link up in a game and then play. We’ve been focused on the core experience of making it seamless. And we’re seeing exciting early results.”

Wu said that Snapchatters play on average 20 minutes a day in titles Bitmoji Party.

Image Credit: Snap

“The whole reason for this initiative was really to get friends to play together, and the data show that when friends do play together, their playtime increases. It doubles their play time.”

Snap’s own game studio has created a game called Emoji Paint, which takes advantage of user-generated content.

“That number of 100 million players is one that any gaming platform strives to achieve towards and doing it in less than a year is pretty amazing,” said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, in an interview. “Our latest game Bumped Out is designed to make it super easy to connect and play in a really casual manner.”

The game uses Snap’s Bitmoji avatars that Snapchatters already use in their other chat activities.

“Zynga really understands social games and they seize the long-term opportunity that we’re working towards here,” Kim said.

Snap Games

Snap Games was introduced as a new way for friends to play games on mobile, featuring first and third-party games. In Snap’s own title, Bitmoji Party, an average of 20 minutes are played per player every day .

In addition, more than 25 million unique Snapchatters played Mojiworks’ Ready, Chef, Go! in its first six months of launch, and Snapchatters who played with friends played twice as long as solo players.

Wu said that the games are monetizing through six-second advertisements that play at the start of the game.

Building on this momentum, Snap has announced a new slate of first and third-party games from new and existing partners:

● Bitmoji Paint (Snap Games Studio) – Bitmoji Paint is a canvas, where millions of players come together simultaneously to contribute to one, massive collage. Snapchatters can travel the globe virtually, team up with friends to create simple scribbles, fun messages, or even giant landscapes in Bitmoji Paint.

● Bumped Out (Zynga) – Bumped Out pits players against each other in short sessions where they control customizable vehicles and attempt to bump their friends off an ever-shrinking island.

● Friend Quizzes (Game Closure) – How well do your friends know you? Share quizzes and discover who gets the highest scores.

● Nordeus – Snapchatters can become a soccer champion in this game.

● Quiz Party (Mojiworks) – Test your knowledge across all kinds of categories against friends.

● Ready Set Golf (PikPok) – In this mini-golf game for Snapchat, players use their wits, reflexes, and luck to sink the ball in the hole first.

● Sling Racers (Madbox) – Swing, tap to hook, and make jumps in this real-time multiplayer game.

● Snow Time (Funday Factory) – Hit the slopes with your Bitmoji as you snowboard past your friends.

● Super Snappy Bowling (NOWWA) – In this first real-time, multiplayer bowling game for Snapchat, players compete in different arenas to become the best bowler in the world.

● Voodoo – Mobile games publisher Voodoo and Snap are teaming up to bring one of a hypercasual game to friends on Snapchat.

Bitmoji for games

Image Credit: Snap

Snap said that Bitmoji for Games brings the player identity of the 3D Bitmoji avatar to third party games. Snap acquired Bitmoji in 2016.

With Bitmoji for Games, gamers play as their Bitmoji in various titles and genres on any platform, including mobile, PC, and console, all to create a more personal and social experience.

John Imah, head of game partnerships at Snap, said in an interview with GamesBeat that Snapchatters have embraced the Bitmoji avatars and that they pull users into games in a seamless way.

Snap created a Bitmoji-based game called Emoji Part that lets friends compete in quick minigames. Then it opened up the Bitmoji avatars to third-party game makers so they could help spread the Bitmojis.

“This was a great early signal for us that developers see the value in putting Bitmoji in their games,” Imah said. “And so now, developers can personalize the player experience with emojis for games. Gamers will be able to play as their Bitmoji in various titles and genres on any platform, including mobile, PC, and console.”

Snap announced seven new games that use the Bitmoji avatars: