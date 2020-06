Surprise! We’re already getting a new Spider-Man game this year, and it coming to PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

Sony revealed Spider-Man: Miles Morales during it’s PS5 event today. The game stars Mile Morales instead of Peter Parker, although the former can be heard speaking in the reveal trailer.

It could be a launch title for PS5, but we do not know what exact date that system is launching.

Marvel’s Spider-Man came out for PS4 in 2018. It was a huge hit, selling over 13.2 million copies.