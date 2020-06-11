Bias in AI models and algorithms is among the biggest challenges in applied AI. Women leaders and practitioners have been leading the charge in tackling those blind spots. They’re at the forefront in thinking about how the ethics of applied AI, and how it can center empathy, fairness, and human centricity to create truly balanced models and more powerful algorithms.

For these essential principles to take root among organizations and data scientists, women need to be represented at a far higher percentage in the AI workforce. Unfortunately, despite the renewed effort to broaden hiring efforts and attract more women, black, and POC workers, the gender equity gap in the tech industry remains notorious and overwhelming.

Despite the fact that AI is set to fundamentally reshape society, just 12% of machine learning researchers are women. The AI Now Institute last year estimated that women currently make up only 24.4% of the computer science workforce and receive median salaries that are only 66% of the salaries of their male counterparts, while a report by the National Center for Women in Information Technology found out that nearly half the women who go into technology eventually leave the field — more than double the percentage of men who leave.

How do we bring more women into the AI conversation, ensure their contributions are heard, and support them in a field where gender imbalance and bias continues to make it difficult for women to advance?

Part of the solution is keeping the effort to address the gender imbalance at the forefront of the AI conversation, and continuing to shine a light on the issue. VentureBeat has committed to being a voice in this effort. As part of the company’s undertaking, it is putting women front and center at this year’s VB Transform, for the second year in a row at the Women in AI Breakfast, presented by Intel and Capital One.

Women in AI Breakfast

VentureBeat’s 2nd annual Women in AI Breakfast at VB Transform celebrates the women in AI who are revolutionizing the industry. The breakfast, which will now be hosted digitally this July 15, 2020, will feature a discussion on how women are advancing AI and leading the trend of AI fairness, ethics, and human-centered AI, as well as how intersectionality and diversity are critical in achieving the most powerful and innovative AI visions.

Join the Women in AI Breakfast livestream on July 15 at 7:30 a.m. PT. Jaime Fitzgibbon, founder and CEO of Ren.ai.ssance Insights, will moderate a conversation with Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and Machine Learning and member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum; Dr. Timnit Gebru, co-lead of Ethical AI Research Team, Google Brain; and Francesca Rossi, IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader, IBM Research.

Margaret Mayer, MVP, Software Engineering for Messaging, Conversational AI and Innovation Platforms, Capital One, and Huma Abidi, Senior Director of AI Software Products, Intel, will share opening and closing remarks, plus a mainstage report back.

Women in AI Awards

Extraordinary women thinkers, leaders, and innovators in AI will also be honored for the second year in a row at the Women in AI Awards. Join online as we’ll honor women who have made outstanding contributions in five areas: Responsibility & Ethics of AI, AI Entrepreneur, AI Research, AI Mentorship, & Rising Star.

We’re actively accepting nominations for these initiatives and encourage you to submit your nominations here.

Last year’s 2019 Women in AI Leadership Award winners included Tess Posner, founder and CEO of AI4ALL; Charu Sharma, founder and CEO, Nextplay AI; Dr. Dyann Daley, founder and CEO, Predict-Align-Prevent; Dr. Fatmah Baothman, professor of artificial intelligence at King Abdulaziz University; and more. Winners were chosen by a panel of industry experts and leaders from 140+ global nominations.

Anu Bhardwaj, the founder of Women Investing in Women Digital, explained that 2019 winners were chosen based on a strong commitment to changing the status quo, with a goal of recognizing individuals who advocated for and practiced inclusivity in their communities.

Register today for access to the three-day event, or request an invitation to the Women in AI Breakfast.