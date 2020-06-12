If anyone had doubts about the value of Sony’s deal with Rockstar Games on the PlayStation 5, we have the answer in U.S. sales numbers for Grand Theft Auto V for the month of May.

Grand Theft Auto V ranked at No. 2 on the charts, just behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, according to the May report from market researcher NPD. This is amazing because GTA V first came out in 2013.

The game has had an amazing run, thanks to its triple-A titles and the excellent GTA Online, which has helped Rockstar and parent Take-Two Interactive hang on to the audience all these years.

Sony announced on Thursday that it would upgrade GTA V for the PS5 and make GTA Online free for the first three months the console is on the market. The PS5 is expected to debut in the 2020 holiday season.

Overall, GTA V has sold more than 130 million copies across all platforms. The improved GTA V will debut in 2021.