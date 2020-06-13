Modus Games announced that Cris Tales will launch November 17 during today’s PC Gaming Show. It will also come out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are also planned. A demo is available is on Steam right now.

Cris Tales is a turn-based role-playing game with beautiful 2D art and time-altering mechanics. You can watch a new trailer for title above.

“Join the newly awakened Time Mage Crisbell and her fantastical companions on their journey across a dark, fairytale world facing a grim future,” the game’s Steam listing explains. “As she explores the world and meets her unique companions, Crisbell will have to make choices with far-reaching consequences for the people she meets — consequences that will impact the world you’ll experience in real-time throughout your journey.”