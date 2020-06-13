Glitch Factory’s first project was a party game. Now the Brazilian studio is moving getting ready for another sort of party — the launch of an action-role-playing game.

Today, Glitch Factory and publisher Ysbryd Games announced that No Place For Bravery is releasing in the first quarter of 2021 for the PC and Nintendo Switch. It’s a top-down action-RPG. It’s significant because it shows that Brazil continues to expand in gaming from folks enjoying games there to making titles for a worldwide audience, bringing yet more voices into the industry.

“Party Saboteurs was our first project as a team. We decided to focus on a tight scope to test the waters. Since then, we developed a few projects and that gave us the confidence to aim for a more ambitious game. As for RPGs, our team has grown in the era of 2D RPGs and dungeon-crawlers — we’ve always loved these genres that can pleasantly combine action, strategy, and strong narrative,” producer Matheus Queiroz said over email about this project.

No Place For Bravery is about Thorn, an old soldier in the world of Dewr. He’s done with fighting, or so he thinks, when he discovers that his long-lost daughter, Leaf, is still alive. Thorn still has lots of nightmares about his past and his daughter, so he and his disabled foster son, Phid, set out on an adventure to find Lead … and deal with Thorn’s past.

Thorn’s world, you see, is not a nice place.

“[Dewr’s] a war-torn medieval world, devastated by godlike creatures and countless wars waged by humans,” Queiroz said. “We always wanted to make an RPG that felt “more real”, less heroic, with flawed characters and a relentless world. We used to say that we wanted to make a game that felt like it was created by the Cohen Brothers.”

Glitch Factory says No Place for Bravery’s progression isn’t about gaining levels or boosting your stats. It’s not that kind of RPG. Instead, you earn upgrades from important encounters or unearthing secrets. As far as combat goes, the studio says it’s fast-paced, with a focus on swift strikes and parries.

One of the most interesting aspects of No Place For Bravery is that Glitch Factory first started this project as a roguelike, not a full RPG. It ended up overhauling the story based on the experiences of its designers, many of whom dealt with toxic relationships and absent parents, the studio said.

“When we first announced No Place for Bravery, back in 2016, we said the game was going to be a roguelike, with tons of replayability. We shifted our vision to an action-RPG as that’s more like what the team wanted to do. That way we could move to Metroidvania/Souls-like elements, especially on its level design and a heavy focus on narrative, which is closer to the heart of our team’s original vision,” Queiroz said.