Instagram is increasingly one of the most important platforms for brands. There are plenty of ways to grow on the platform and amass new followers, but there is really only one tried and true tactic: stay active and engaged. That is sometimes easier said than done, but it doesn’t have to be. Not when you have Postable at your disposal.

You may have never heard of Postable before, but it’s a tool that many brands rely on. It essentially makes the entire process of running an Instagram account easy, and lets you do it on your own time. Postable can handle up to 15 Instagram accounts and puts powerful tools in your hand that will help you grow your brand.

Postable lets you quickly and easily schedule posts, allowing you to keep the content coming even when you’re away from your computer and time posts for when they are most likely to get engagement. You can also connect Postable with a Dropbox or OneDrive account so you can quickly access photos and get your content ready to post.

On top of that, Postable is packed with incredibly useful automation tools that will keep your account running at all times. It can automatically follow and unfollow accounts, like photos, leave or react to comments, and even respond to messages from your audience. Plus, it provides unique analytics that will show you exactly how your posts are performing.

A five-year subscription to Postable’s Professional Plan usually retails for nearly $2,000. You can use this tool to start building your audience for 95 percent off that price. That means you’ll pay just $49.99 for half a decade worth of access to all the tools you need to get your brand to dominate Instagram. Finally get the engagement that your posts deserve, snag your subscription to Postable today!

