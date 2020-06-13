Torchlight III has launched on PC via Steam Steam Early Access. The release happens on the same day as when the action RPG showed up during the the PC Gaming Show.

The first Torchlight launched in 2009. The top-down action RPG takes clear inspiration from Blizzard’s Diablo series, and its dev team even included veterans of Diablo creator Blizzard North. Torchlight II followed in 2012.

Torchlight III started life as Torchlight Frontiers. Originally, developer Echtra Games wanted to take the series in more of an MMO direction. In January, the studio revealed that it was reworking Frontiers into a more traditional Torchlight experience.

This early access version of Torchlight III costs $30.