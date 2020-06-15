Presented by Yodlee | Envestnet

Nacha has launched new account validation requirements

Fintech is seeing unprecedented growth worldwide. Between 2017 and 2018, the velocity of global fintech funding increased at an astounding rate. Nearly $57+ billion was invested into fintech during the first half of 2018. In return, worldwide adoption has ramped up by 85%, and time spent on apps is surging, spurred by economic stimulus appointments, and more.

Here’s some more good news.

Online payments and ACH debits surge

A recent Worldpay survey conducted in 36 countries found that the variety of online payments methods is growing, with at least 140 online payment methods currently deployed, and that number continues to grow. Forecasts predict global ecommerce volume will surpass $4.6 trillion a year by 2022, with more than half of that taking place without consumers swiping plastic.

And this year for the first time, according to the Federal Reserve, the number of ACH debit transfers exceeded the number of check payments.

Now Nacha, which manages the development, administration, and governance of the ACH network, has added more daily settlement times through its Same Day ACH volume, boosting ACH traffic and popularity. ACH transactions are attractive because of its ubiquitous adoption and cost-effectiveness compared to card interchange fees and wire transfers. But it’s also why the network is attracting unwanted attention.

The rise in fintech fraud

Growth in adoption means growth in fraud. Last year, the transactional value of attempted fraud was up 13% year over year because vulnerable points are multiplying as demand does.

It includes fintech without verification services; rise in phishing schemes, application scams, and mule recruitment; increase in fraud related to stimulus payments and loans, and more. In the United States, 80% of businesses reported online fraud increases from 2017 to 2018.

Between 2017 and 2018, ACH also saw a tremendous increase in account origination and takeover attacks due to phishing and other social engineering attacks and data breaches. Alongside all this, is a well-documented cybersecurity skills shortage.

To protect financial services providers and their customers and members, stronger internal controls are needed, particularly around account authentication.

Growth in fraud prevention opportunities

Get ready to get compliant. On March 19, 2021, Nacha will launch a WEB Debit Account Validation Rule to combat fraud. The new rule requires account validation be integrated into web-initiated entries in which the consumer’s authorization for a funds transfer is received via the internet.

Additionally, the risk triad for internal fraud consists of pressure, opportunity, and

rationalization. The COVID-19 environment, which has introduced economic instability and widespread remote work, means that companies must be especially vigilant.

The best way to prevent fraud is to introduce new, seamless verification tools to prevent account abandonment, keep up with intel on the latest threats, and communicate emerging risks with team members, to ensure they understand their role in mitigating them.

Fraud prevention offers important new opportunities for financial services companies: By staying on top of fraud intel, you’ll protect your reputation, reduce fraud costs, and introduce operational improvements that save money while increasing consumer satisfaction.

the new account validation requirements

Attendees will take away:

An in-depth look at the Nacha WEB Debit Account Validation Rule

Broad overview of the current and future online payment landscape

Lessons from the financial services companies in the fray

Speakers:

Jose Colon , Senior Director Solutions Consulting, Yodlee | Envestnet

, Senior Director Solutions Consulting, Yodlee | Envestnet Evan Schuman, Moderator, VentureBeat

