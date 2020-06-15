Star Wars: Squadrons is a new space-combat game from Electronic Arts and its studio EA Motive. The companies debuted the first details about the upcoming vehicular shooter today. EA also confirmed a release date of October 2 for Star Wars: Squadrons on on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can preorder the game now for $40.

EA revealed Squadrons in a trailer this morning, which you can watch above. The publisher also gave some insight on the gameplay on its website. Star Wars: Squadrons is about teaming up with other pilots to take on missions after the events of Return of the Jedi. These quests will take you to Star Wars locations like Yavin Prime and Galitan’s shattered moon.

These space battles are 5-on-5 dogfights that will have players taking control of iconic ships. This includes X-wings and TIE fighters, but it also includes more obscure ships like the U-Wing and TIE Striker.

Squadrons has both multiplayer and a single-player campaign, but the emphasis is on the former. At $40, don’t expect a 15-hour narrative.

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamed about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter,” Motive creative director Ian Frazier said. “Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live.”

Finally, Squadrons supports VR on PS4 and PC. So I can finally live my dream of sitting inside the cockpit of a B-wing.