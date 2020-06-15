With so much time being spent at home lately, now is the perfect opportunity to take down even the most arduous of household projects. Whether it be investigating that nasty clog in your shower or fishing out all the things that have fallen under your fridge over the years, these dirty jobs are practically impossible without the right tools. But why bother hiring a specialist when the solution could be as simple as getting a closer point of view?

Take matters into your own hands with the Sinji Borescope, a flexible inspection camera that works wirelessly with your iOS or Android device. Simply download the Sinji app on your mobile device, connect the borescope via WiFi, and you’re ready to start exploring.

You can easily view hard-to-reach areas with the 2 meter (6.5 foot) cable, get up close and personal even in the darkest areas with the borescope’s six adjustable LED lights, and record your findings in HD and save the footage immediately to your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

The Sinji Borescope is IP67 water-resistant, has a ø8mm camera lens with a wide 70˚ viewing angle, and is even bundled with a hook and a magnet for quick retrieval of common items like keys under a couch or an earring stuck in the drain.

This is a tool that you may not think you’ll need often, but when you do need it, you’ll be thrilled you have it. Right now, you can pick up your own Sinji Borescope through VB Deals for just $29.95, more than 20 percent off of list price.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.