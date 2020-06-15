This may be the year artificial intelligence moves firmly into the enterprise. Big businesses like IBM and Salesforce are touting the AI agents they put to work for their clients, and Microsoft has pivoted its Cortana assistant to appeal to corporate users. Autonomous vehicles have sped past experiments with taxi-style services like Waymo and Pony.ai and moved into industrial parks and commercial shipping. AI is powering services from marketing analysis to credit approval. The applications seem almost limitless.

Last year we surveyed execs who are already integrating AI into their workflows and product development, as well as those who are interested in learning how to get started, where to focus their resources, and what kind of results they can expect.

In the 2019 survey, 50% of AI buyers said the biggest barrier to AI adoption was too little talent and resources. Still, they expected AI to show results quickly — 42% of buyers of AI said they expected ROI within 4-6 months.

One of the most interesting survey results was which part of the business our respondents said was in charge of AI initiatives — and which part of the business they thought should be. In 2019, there was an even split in implementation responsibility, with 42% of respondents saying IT was in charge and 42% saying “each business line.” As for who should implement AI, in 2019, 13% said IT, and 65% said each business line. Considering that in the 2018 survey, only 25% of respondents said each business line was implementing AI, reality is catching up with expectations.

Each year we gather corporate decision-makers from around the world to discuss the “big picture” trends within AI, as well as practical ways to move the needle on implementing AI. In 2020 we’re looking at the effects of AI through the lens of four key industries: retail, health, finance, and industrial manufacturing.

