The European Commission (EC) has formally opened an antitrust investigation into Apple over rules that force developers to use Apple’s in-app purchasing technology and prohibits them from notifying customers of alternative ways to purchase or subscribe to content.

In tandem, the EC has opened a second antitrust investigation into Apple Pay, over measures it said Apple has implemented that restrict how Apple Pay is integrated into merchant apps and websites, as well as how it limits rival payment services from accessing near field communication (NFC) technology for in-store payments. European regulators have been threatening affirmative action over Apple Pay and NFC since at least 2018, and today sees that morph into a formal investigation.

App store

The EC has been building its App Store case for more than a year following a complaint made by music streaming giant Spotify in March, 2019, which alleged that Apple adopted a business model that gives Apple an “unfair advantage.” The Commission also notes that an “e-book and audiobook distributor” filed a similar complaint in March this year — the EC didn’t divulge which company this was, but the Financial Times reported that this was in fact Kobo, a subsidiary of Japanese tech titan Rakuten which rivals Amazon’s Kindle in the ereader space.

According to the EC, its investigation centers on how Apple applies its rules to third-party apps that compete with its own services in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Spotify’s beef with Apple goes back many years, and is largely targeted at the way Apple controls the iOS platform. Spotify relies on the App Store to distribute its mobile app to iPhone and iPad users, and for those using Spotify’s ad-supported free service things are straight forward given that there are no financial transactions involved. But when someone tries to subscribe to Spotify for $10 per month, Apple historically would take a cut of up to 30% — which is why Spotify removed the premium subscription option on Apple devices back in 2016. Netflix has also joined Spotify in ditching its app store billing for similar reasons.

The upshot of all this is that iPhone and iPad users wishing to sign up for a premium subscription on Spotify need to do so though a web browser (or Android), bypassing Apple’s payment system altogether. And to rub salt in the wounds, Apple prohibits appmakers from telling customers how to sign up for a premium plan outside of the Apple ecosystem — this means that they can’t mention anything about it in the app store notes, for example.

The EC said that following its preliminary investigation, it has concerns that Apple’s restrictions “may distort competition for music streaming services on Apple’s devices,” adding:

Apple’s competitors have either decided to disable the in-app subscription possibility altogether or have raised their subscription prices in the app and passed on Apple’s fee to consumers. In both cases, they were not allowed to inform users about alternative subscription possibilities outside of the app. The IAP [in-app purchase] obligation also appears to give Apple full control over the relationship with customers of its competitors subscribing in the app, thus dis-intermediating its competitors from important customer data while Apple may obtain valuable data about the activities and offers of its competitors.

While Apple has attempted to counter Spotify’s complaints in the past, saying that Spotify wants all the benefits of a free app without being free, Apple has largely failed to address the gargantuan elephant in the room, and that is Apple Music. Indeed, with Apple charging rivals such as Spotify a 30% commission for in-app payments, this has forced them down two potential paths: add a 30% premium to their subscriptions to offset the fee, or remove the subscription option altogether. Apple Music, meanwhile, faces no such dilemmas — for obvious reasons.

Kobo’s complaint is pretty much identical to Spotify’s, according to the EC — Apple also operates an ebook reading service, while Kobo sells books through its mobile app with a fee of up to 30% attached.