Duke Nukem 3D is coming to Switch, with Gearbox Software releasing the 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour of the classic first-person shooter Nintendo’s hybrid console June 23.

The original Duke Nukem 3D came out for PC in 1996. If you’re getting confused trying to make the math work, this “20th Anniversary” version first released in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

3D Realms created Duke Nukem 3D. Gearbox acquired the rights to the series in 2010 and released the critically panned Duke Nukem Forever in 2011. The game stood out in 1996 by adding an even more adult and comedic flavor to the blossoming FPS genre, although the franchise has since struggled to find relevance. But if nothing else, the series is making its debut on Switch. It’s not dead yet, I guess.

This Switch version of 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour has some exclusive features, including optional motion controls and gyroscopic aiming. It also supports local wireless multiplayer. And just like the other versions of this 20th Anniversary package, you’ll get to play a new fifth episode that wasn’t a part of the original game.