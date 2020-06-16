Riot Games announced the Ignition Series today, the “publisher’s first step to build a thriving esport” for Valorant.

The team-based shooter had its official launch for PC on June 2. This was after a successful beta that drew an average of 3 million players each day.

The Ignition Series will involve events from over 20 esports organizations. This will be Valorant’s first global tournament series. It all starts on June 19, 2020 with the European G2 Esports Invitational and the Rage Valorant Japan Invitational. Future events will take place in North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the Middle East.

“Each organizer will operate their own Ignition Series tournament, with variations that will include competitive open qualifiers, show matches, and invitationals with top players, established personalities, and aspiring amateurs,” Riot Games explains. “In countries where Valorant has launched, Ignition Series tournaments will provide players with the opportunity to begin building their region’s competitive legacy.”