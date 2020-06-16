The World Economic Forum (WEF) today announced the 100 companies on its 2020 Technology Pioneers list. This marks the 20th annual Pioneers class for the WEF. Each year, the organization selects a number of early-stage companies it believes are developing cutting-edge technology in areas such as health care, climate change, smart cities, logistics, and AI. This year, AI-driven companies make up almost a quarter of the list.

Selected companies are invited to attend WEF workshops and conferences that bring together business and political leaders from around the world. The meetings are designed to identify social and economic challenges and develop possible strategies for addressing them.

By featuring some 24 companies with AI at their core, the WEF is once again signaling the growing impact of this technology.

Selected AI companies include: