Surprise! Pokémon Snap is back, Jack! It only took a bit over 20 years.

The Pokémon Company announced New Pokémon Snap today for Switch. Like the original, it tasks players with taking pictures of Pokémon in the wild as they travel via an on-rails vehicle. You get more points for taking better pictures of the critters. Bandai Namco is developing the sequel. The studio has experience with the franchise, having worked on the Pokkén Tournament fighting game.

The first Pokémon Snap came out for Nintendo 64 back in 1999. It was one of the first major spin-offs for the franchise, giving fans a way to enjoy the series outside of the traditional RPG mechanics.

The announcement did not reveal a release date for the project, simply saying that the game is “under construction.”