Pokémon Go? How about Pokémon Go Away, Cavities! The Pokémon Company announced and released Pokémon Smile today, a mobile game that will help kids brush their teeth.

Brushing helps kids catch Pokémon in the free-to-play app. If that isn’t a good enough incentive to develop good dental habits, I don’t know what is.

The Pokémon Company posistion the game as a way to make what can be a stressful time for parents into a fun one.

Although I have a feeling that plenty of adults will try the app too.