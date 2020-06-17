Mac users love Apple’s intuitive interface and design aesthetics, but, out of the box, Macs don’t necessarily come stocked with all the apps you might need for the day-to-day. Thankfully, this 11-app bundle turns your Mac into the powerful machine you’ve always dreamed it could be.

Headlining the bundle is Parallels Desktop, which finally provides an answer to a decades-old question: Mac or Windows? This essential app — installed by over seven million Mac users — lets you run Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, and Windows-based games without compromising on performance.

In other words, with Parallels Desktop, you can run thousands of Microsoft programs on your Mac without needing to reboot or slowing down your system. As iMore wrote, “The best virtualization software is even better.”

That’s only the beginning. The included PDF Expert lets you edit text, images, links, and outlines in PDFs, and you can share password-protected PDFs across a range of Apple devices with ease. Meanwhile, iMazing is your Mac’s ultimate data manager, allowing you to easily manage and transfer iOS data to your laptop, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

If you want a responsive website without learning how to code, the included RapidWeaver 8 is for you. Packed with over 1,500 add-ons, you have complete control of every aspect of your site with the intuitive controls that Mac users crave.

While Apple is famous for its security protocols, you can add an extra layer of defense with Windscribe VPN Pro, which lets you surf in privacy while quickly removing ads and trackers.

Then there’s the bane of existence: losing your data. That’s why this bundle is equipped with Disk Drill PRO, which can recover over 200 types of files on your laptop or external drive.

Want these apps, as well as the rest of the collection? The Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop is on sale now for just $59.99, a 94 percent discount from the normal price.

Price subject to change.

