Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said in a letter to employees today that the company is creating a $25 million to donate money or invest in educational and charitable causes related to diversity and inclusion.

The move is part of Zynga’s response to the recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice that is affecting members of its community of gamers, employees, and others.

On June 4, Gibeau said the company was making moves in support of racial equity, including investing in employee groups, university partnerships, and full-time leadership for diversity and inclusion. Zynga will give people time off to vote and engage in other ways.

Now the Zynga board has approved the fund to be invested in educational and charitable purposes related to diversity and inclusion within Zynga and within the games industry.

This is in addition to a $1 million donation that Zynga made toward these causes and matching funds for $70,000 in employee donations in recent weeks. And Gibeau said that employees can take June 19, or Juneteenth, off for reflection and education, as part of “acknowledgment of this day and the issues faced by our African-American and Black communities.”

Zynga also led a coalition of game companies to support the World Health Organization and its message for physical distancing with the Play Apart Together campaign. Other companies are also taking action. Riot Games said it will invest $10 million in minority and women-owned game studios, and many others have spoken out against racism and injustice.

Here’s the full letter: