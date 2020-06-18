Apex Legends is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall, with full crossplay enabled with other platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin). That’s a big move for Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, as EA is finally moving to the Switch in a big way. EA made the announcement at the EA Play 2020 event today.

Apex Legends is one of EA’s biggest games, and the company’s Respawn Entertainment studio is investing a lot in the franchise to make sure that it stays popular as an evergreen free-to-play battle royale shooter.

Apex Legends is a sci-fi title set in the Titanfall universe, but it has a comic edge and great combat gameplay that made it an instant hit when it first came out in February 2019. The surprise shooter made up for the failure of EA’s Anthem and reached more than 50 million downloads in its first month. EA has most recently said the game has more than 70 million downloads.

Image Credit: EA

But it has serious competition from existing battle royale games as well as Activision’s hit Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale mode for Modern Warfare.

Apex Legends is in the midst of Season 5, and it has added a new Legend, or character, dubbed Loba. The Lost Treasures event will take place on June 23, and it will feature Mobile Respawn Beacons, where you can place your own beacon to bring back your friends who have been eliminated. All the other familiar beacons on the map of King’s Canyon will disappear, said Chad Grenier.