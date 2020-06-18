Josef Fares, the founder of indie game studio Hazelight, revealed the story and gameplay of It Takes Two, the next game coming from a man who loves to tell stories — and curse during game presentations. EA made the announcement at its EA Play 2020 event today.

Fares never misses a chance to drop an F-bomb, and so I fully expected his colorful language as he revealed the company’s new game. And today, he said his new game is going to “blow your f***ing mind.” The new adventure game comes out in 2021.

It Takes Two is a co-op action platformer about a family with the characters May, Rose, and Cody. A family goes through a divorce, and Rose, the little girl, doesn’t want the separation to happen. She uses her imagination to bring her dolls to life. She uses them to control her parents, Cody and May, and their emotions in a kind of fantasy world. It’s a “crazy roller-coaster ride,” Fares said. He said that there is even a level that reflects the emotions of the parents, an example of how game mechanics and story are intertwined in It Takes Two.

Fares previously partnered with EA Partners to create A Way Out, a co-op game where players had to work together with a split-screen view as two convicts breaking out of jail. Before that game came out, Fares comically told me that “you can break my legs” if I didn’t like the game. Fortunately I liked it. I’m also a fan of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, a sad tale that came out in 2013.

Fares’ signature is to throw a mind-bending twist into his games. But he is clearly passionate about games, and he doesn’t want to make movie-like adventures. Rather, he wants to find more ways to combine story with gameplay, as he did with the co-op play of A Way Out. I was quite annoyed at how he mind-f***ed me at the end.