Electronic Arts announced that The Sims 4 is on Steam right now during its EA Play showcase today.

The Sims debuted in 2000. The games have players create people and their homes, and then tasks them with managing the virtual humans’ lives. The series has become insanely popular. The latest installment, 2014’s The Sims 4, has reached over 20 million players. EA also releases plenty of content packs and expansions for the franchise, keeping fans engaged and giving the publisher a way to keep making money off of a title that is six years old.

Until now, the PC version of The Sims 4 was available only on EA’s own platform, Origin. Now you can download the game off of Valve’s popular Steam service. EA has begun putting more of its hits on Steam.

Before the announcement, EA shared a video showcasing testimonials from The Sims fans, talking about how the franchise makes them feel included even if they are black, disabled, or trans.