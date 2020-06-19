Electronic Arts held its EA Play event as part of Not E3 this week, and the GamesBeat Decides crew talks about that on this week’s episode. Reviews editor Mike Minotti and PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb are excited about Star Wars: Squadrons and Skate 4. But in addition to the EA Play news, the pair also talk about some of the games that EA left out of its presentation. Those include UFC, a new golf game, and the Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered. In other news, the Pokémon Company held a Direct-style event to announce New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch. This is a followup to the Nintendo 64 original more than 20 years later.

Oh, and Crash Bandicoot 4 seems like a real thing, but who’s to say? Finally, Nintendo released Jump Rope Challenge. Waggle is backle!

Mike and Jeff have also played some games. Mike is onto Jak II, and Jeff is playing VoxelGram, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, and more.

Join us, won’t you?