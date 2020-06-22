During the EA Play media presentation last week, Electronic Arts revealed that it’s increasing support for Nintendo Switch. This comes after years of fans asking Electronic Arts for more games on the popular home console/handheld hybrid.

“You can expect seven new games coming to Switch [from EA] in the next 12 months,” Respawn social media boss Alex Ackerman said. “[That includes] Burnout Paradise coming [June 19] and Apex Legends later this year.”

In addition to Burnout and Apex Legends, EA confirmed that FIFA 21 and Lost In Random are both also heading to the Switch. So that gives you four out of the seven. What are the rest, then? Without solid confirmation, it’s easy to let your imagination get the best of you.

For example, I would love The Sims 4 to play on the go. And hey, if Apex Legends can run on the Switch, how about Titanfall 2? Unreal Engine can scale down to run on Switch, so maybe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

In reality, none of those games are coming to Switch. Or, at least, EA doesn’t plan to port them to Nintendo’s console over the next year.

The other 3 Nintendo Switch EA games

So while EA has publicly confirmed the first four of the seven Switch games. I’ve gathered up the other three from a source familiar with the publisher’s release slate.

One of the games is another EA Original. This one is from Velan Studios, which EA signed a deal with last year. Velan appeared in a sizzle reel during EA Play as part of a teaser of the company’s indie-publishing efforts.

Then EA is going back to the racing-game remasters. As a followup to Burnout Paradise Remastered, the publisher is next going to update 2010’s Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit. Like Burnout, that game will also come to Switch in addition to PC and other consoles.

Finally, EA is going to port its latest Plants vs. Zombies games to Switch. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville should hit the Nintendo system at some point in the next year.

So here is the full list of seven EA games hitting Nintendo Switch this year:

Burnout Paradise

FIFA 21

Apex Legends

Lost in Random

Velan Studios game

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit

Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville

Yeah … I don’t get why they don’t just put Peggle on Switch, either. At least we can still play Roundguard.