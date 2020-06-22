We knew that a character from Arms would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Now we know that it’s Min Min, Arms’ ramen loving spring boxer. She’ll be available on June 29.

This is the first character added as part of the second Fighters Pass. Buying the pass will get you access to six characters released throughout this year and 2021. It gives Nintendo a way to monetize the popular Switch fighting game after its 2018 release. Ultimate has sold over 18.84 million copies. That’s a lot of potential Fighters Pass buyers.

Arms was an early Switch game, released in June 2017. Like Smash Bros., it’s a fighting game, although Arms focuses on third-person battles based around long distance punching.

Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai showed off the new character in a video recorded from his home. He showed off Min Min and a new Arms stage, along with her moveset. The DLC will also add 18 tracks from Arms’ soundtrack to Ultimate.

Like in her original game, she can attack with each of her extendable, you know, arms. Sakurai noted that this gives her an advantage at long-range fighting, but she struggles in closer encounters.

Ultimate is also getting some new Mii Fighter outfits on June 29, including one of Ninjara from Arms. You can also get ones based off of Heihachi (Tekken), Callie and Marie (Splatoon), and even Vault Boy from the Fallout franchise. Sakurai also showed off Amiibo of Joker from Person 5 and Hero from Dragon Quest XI, which will come out this fall.