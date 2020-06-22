Gato Salvaje announced on Twitter today that it has cut ties with Chris Allevone, who was working on the studio’s upcoming role-playing game The Waylanders as a design contractor.

Avellone has been accused of sexual harassment and assault. Members of the industry have been speaking out this week against abusers, and Avellone is one of the most recognizable names. As a writer, he has worked on important games such as Fallout and Planescape: Torment.

Gato notes that Avellone was working on Waylanders as a design contractor. His contract ended last week, but Gato is now going to evaluate his work and decide if it will see implementation in the game.

The team here at Gato Salvaje spent the past few days reading the stories shared online and reflecting. We have prepared the following statement with regards to the allegations made against Chris Avellone. pic.twitter.com/GTPjJcXfOs — Gato Studio (@GatoStudioGames) June 22, 2020

Avellone has also been writing for the upcoming Dying Light 2. That game’s developer, Techland, has told gaming news site Gamasutra that it is looking into the issue.

“We take matters of sexual harassment and disrespect with utmost care, and have no tolerance for such behaviors — it applies to both our employees as well as external consultants, Chris among them,” a spokesperson from Techland told Gamasutra. “That is why we are currently looking very closely into the matter. We will provide you with information on our next steps soon.”

We have reached out to Owlcat Games, which is working on the RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and asked them if it is still working with Avellone.

Update at 2:20 p.m. Pacific: Techland has announced that it is ending its relationship with Avellone.