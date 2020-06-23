Call of Duty: Mobile has hit 250 million downloads since its debut on October 25, according to mobile measurement firm Sensor Tower.

Players on iOS and Android have spent more than $327 million to date, Sensor Tower estimates. The success shows how Activision Publishing, the owner of the Call of Duty franchise, has been able to have multiple Call of Duty wins at the same time. While Call of Duty: Mobile is capturing mobile players worldwide, the core console and PC players are still flocking to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone (the battle royale mode of Modern Warfare).

That is helping produce record results for Activision Blizzard at time of great stress with the pandemic. Tencent’s TiMi J3 studio in Shenzhen, China made Call of Duty Mobile for Activision Publishing.

Call of Duty Mobile has been the most popular in the United States, which Sensor Tower says accounts for 18% of its installs and 41% of player spending. It estimates that spending in the game reached $53 million in May, up 62% from January.

To date, Call of Duty: Mobile has generated 78% more spending than PUBG Mobile did in the same amount of time following its introduction of in-app purchases, Sensor Tower says.